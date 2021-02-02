Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 64.7% in January

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of INBP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 31,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 94.28%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.