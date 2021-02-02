Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $86.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.69.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of IBP opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10.
In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
