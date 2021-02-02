Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $86.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of IBP opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

