Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 12,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

