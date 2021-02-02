Insight Chain Price Reaches $1.49 on Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $520.22 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00100901 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003391 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012771 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

