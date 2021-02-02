Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

