Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. 7,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,583. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.