Insight 2811 Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $201.72. 443,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,203. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average of $185.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

