Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 54,447 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $831.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.65, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.42.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

