Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells 54,322 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.