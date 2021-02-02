Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 578,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.