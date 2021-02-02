Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00.
NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 578,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
