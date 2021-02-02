Insider Buying: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Acquires 1,014 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber purchased 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,331.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $416,930.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FCAP opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $81.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Capital by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Capital by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

