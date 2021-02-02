Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 763,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,602. The company has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.70.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 543,073 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 176,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

