Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 200.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

