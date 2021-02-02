INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 12.5%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s share price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 516,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 476,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $280.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,578,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

