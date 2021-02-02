InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.90

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 4544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.
INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
