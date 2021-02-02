InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.90

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 4544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in InMode by 472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

