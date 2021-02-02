InMed Pharmaceuticals’ (INM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

INM opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.43.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.