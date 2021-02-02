Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.