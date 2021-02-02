Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Update

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IENVF remained flat at $$3.77 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.
Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile
