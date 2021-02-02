Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Update

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IENVF remained flat at $$3.77 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

