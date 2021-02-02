Indexed Finance Price Tops $12.76 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $12.76 or 0.00035770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 122.8% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00141006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00252606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00063212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037225 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

