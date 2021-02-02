Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $17.93 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 373,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

