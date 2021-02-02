Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.88. 1,049,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,802. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

