IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IGIFF. CIBC started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.