IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of IG Group stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IG Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

