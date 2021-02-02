IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

