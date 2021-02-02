IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

