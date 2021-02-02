IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 340 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.