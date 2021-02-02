IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,623 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

