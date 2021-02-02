IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

