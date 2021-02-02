IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period.

FCEF stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

