IFP Advisors Inc Buys 148 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

