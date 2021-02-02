IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,933 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after purchasing an additional 469,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

