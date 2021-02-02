Idle (IDLE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Idle token can now be bought for about $14.56 or 0.00042924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded 111.3% higher against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,007 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.