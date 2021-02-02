IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.39-7.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.065-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.39-7.71 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.40.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.90, for a total transaction of $5,398,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 742,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,133 shares of company stock worth $42,121,397 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

