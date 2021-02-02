IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.39-7.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.065-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.39-7.71 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.40.
NASDAQ IDXX opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
