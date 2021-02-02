Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00006045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $110.26 million and $100,867.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.