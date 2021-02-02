Iconic Token Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1,295.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00257378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

