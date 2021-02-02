ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $450.49 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002143 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $450.49 million and approximately $70.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,450,707 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.