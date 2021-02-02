iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICOTF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. iCo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.79.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

