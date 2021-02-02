ICICI Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,894 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,447% compared to the typical daily volume of 467 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 51,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,692,000 after buying an additional 603,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 125.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195,190 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,701,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,988,000 after purchasing an additional 870,194 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,670,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 329,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,933,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 260,296 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

