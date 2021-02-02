Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 557.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 46,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ichor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

