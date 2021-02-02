IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

