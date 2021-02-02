IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 268,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.