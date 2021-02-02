IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in East West Bancorp by 396.3% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 285,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

