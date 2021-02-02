IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $280,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.