IBM Retirement Fund Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,827 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,731 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

