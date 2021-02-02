IBM Retirement Fund Has $274,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

