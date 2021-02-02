IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

