IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

