IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $253.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $233.49 and last traded at $233.16. Approximately 982,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 737,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.33.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

