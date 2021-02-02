iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,639.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAFNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.