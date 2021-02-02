iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$56.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.40. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.8000006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

